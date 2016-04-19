LONDON, April 19 Norwegian oil industry
engineering group Aker Solutions is to cut around 280
jobs, 11 percent of its UK workforce, in its Aberdeen and London
offices, the company said on Tueday, blaming poor market
conditions.
Aker suspended dividend payments in February and warned
market conditions would remain challenging as the slump in oil
prices has led to reduced spending by oil companies.
"Aker Solutions (has begun) a consultation with employee
representatives on reducing its UK Subsea workforce capacity
because of a continued market slowdown," said a spokesman.
Aker has roughly 15,000 permanent employees worldwide, 2,500
of whom are based in Britain.
The job cuts are part of Aker's plan to reduce costs by
shrinking its workforce by 25 percent compared with mid-2014.
Last month, it announced 600 jobs would go in its Norwegian
subsea engineering and services division.
