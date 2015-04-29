(Adds comments from company, details of results, background))

COPENHAGEN, April 29 Aker Solutions posted first-quarter earnings far below expectations on Wednesday as the Norwegian oil services firm continued to struggle with a sluggish oil industry coping with low oil prices.

The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 591 million Norwegian crowns ($77 million), below expectations of 664 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and the 666 million crowns it had earned a year earlier.

It said the result was impacted by costs it had to bear due to over-capacity in some of its workforce as maintenance contracts dry up, a provision to cover lease costs for office space it had left and a write-off.

"The results were also affected by a slow start to the year for subsea services, particularly in the North Sea, and some unfavourable outcomes of late-stage commercial discussions on a few subsea projects," it said in a statement.

Its order backlog, however, amounted to 48.3 billion crowns, a touch above expectations of 48.0 billion crowns and flat with the same period a year ago.

Aker said in February that it would have to cut jobs from its maintenance, modifications and operations (MMO) workforce due to the weak North Sea market. Around 300 employees could be affected out of the unit's total staff of 4,300.

Activity in the North Sea, Aker Solutions' largest regional market, is expected to be lower over the next 1-2 years even though the firm has been chosen for a key engineering contract for the $29 billion Johan Sverdrup field development.

"As the market continues to adjust to a low oil price environment, Aker Solutions is intensifying its focus on operational improvements, cost control and strengthening financial performance and competitiveness," the company said.

Aker Solutions maintained a medium-term outlook of keeping its market share in its core industries and said longer-term, the outlooks for offshore and deepwater oil and gas development look positive. ($1 = 7.6470 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ole Mikkelsen and Muralikumar Anantharaman)