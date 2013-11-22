OSLO Nov 22 Oil services firm Aker Solutions has agreed to sell its well intervention business to Swedish private equity firm EQT for an enterprise value of 4 billion crowns ($654.31 million), it said on Friday.

Aker Solutions will book a gain before any earn-out of between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion crowns from the deal, which is predominantly structured as a share sale, it added.

"The agreement includes an earn-out provision where Aker Solutions will receive 25 percent of any internal rate of return exceeding 12 percent a year on EQT's equity investment," Aker Solutions said. ($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)