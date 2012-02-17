* Q4 sales up 18 pct to 11.6 bln NOK, beats forecasts

* EBITDA 1.05 bln NOK vs 811 mln forecast

* Says increased demand not yet fully reflected in prices

* Acting CEO sees organic growth above 15 pct in 2012

* Shares rise 15.6 pct

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Feb 17 Aker Solutions, Norway's flagship oil services company, reported a strong jump in fourth-quarter sales, reassuring investors concerned that a weak global economy could hurt oil investments.

Sales rose by 18 percent, faster than all forecasts in a Reuters poll, as its energy-producing customers ramped up activity. Acting chief executive and chairman Oyevind Eriksen said strong growth should continue.

"We expect a growth organically in excess of 15 percent is due to the (strong) order book and the high tendering activity for the time being," he told a news conference on Friday.

The company also increased its 2011 dividend, while most analysts had expected a slight cut, sending its shares up 15.6 percent to 91.35 crowns at 1002 GMT.

Oilfield service companies have benefited from strong oil prices, which have prompted their customers to hike spending, but some have cautioned that Europe's debt crisis could hurt economic growth and oil demand.

Nordea analyst Anne Ulriksen said the strong earnings report signals Aker Solutions was healthier than many had thought.

Its shares hit a low of 50.10 crowns in October following months of investor apprehension after the company announced it was suffering costly problems in Brazil, a key growth market.

"There was volume growth in precisely all divisions and they impress on every point," she said. "You can't really say anything other that this is a very strong report, on both EBITDA and cashflow, and one is of course also happy about the 3.90 (crown) dividend."

PRICING

Aker Solutions said the increased demand was not yet fully reflected in prices for oilfield services. "We have seen very competitive pricing in the market recently," Eriksen said, as firms attempt to win market share.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to 11.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($2 billion), 1.7 billion crowns more than the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. The order intake was 7.9 billion crowns.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($181.6 million) from 808 million in the year-ago period, well above analysts average forecast for 811 million.

Sales in its subsea operations were up 15 percent in the quarter. "The activity level is increasing following recent contract awards," Aker Solutions said.

It said its efforts to get to grips with the Brazilian subsea operations, suffering delays in delivering subsea oil and gas production systems to Brazilian oil firm Petrobras , were going according to plan.

Aker Solutions said activity in the deepwater drilling segment was high and several drilling contractors are in the market at the moment considering new-builds in Asia.

"The 21 next drilling units in Brazil with Petrobras are still not awarded, but our position with the yards and operators looks promising," it said, adding that awards are expected in the first half of 2012.

The company proposed a dividend of 3.90 crowns per share after paying out 2.75 crowns last year, while analysts' median forecast was for a 2.63 crown dividend.