By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, May 9 Aker Solutions, Norway's flagship oil services company, said it saw continued strong demand in most markets as it reported first-quarter earnings above forecasts on Wednesday.

High oil prices have boosted exploration and investments in existing oil fields, and a large number of deepwater drilling projects offshore Brazil and West Africa in particular have increased demand for advanced drill rigs and subsea equipment.

"In general the company experiences strong demand for its services in most regions of the world, and tendering activity is high," the firm said on Wednesday.

The firm stuck to its guidance for organic revenue growth above 15 percent this year, Acting Chief Executive and Chairman Oeyvind Eriksen told a news conference.

The company is still coming to grips with costly problems related to delays in delivery of subsea equipment to Petrobras in Brazil, a key growth market, but these operations are going according to the revised plan, Aker Solutions said.

Aker Solutions said the subsea market was showing strong growth, and that the company was tendering for "major opportunities" in the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West Africa, while it saw a strong trend favouring more complex and deepwater fields in the global offshore industry.

In spite of its Brazilian problems, the firm's operating margin improved to 10.2 percent in the January-March quarter, from 8.8 percent in the year-ago period.

It may prove difficult to maintain a double-digit margin throughout 2012, Chief Financial Officer Leif Borge told a news conference, but the firm still aims to raise margins long term.

"We're not happy unless we can see margins in line with, or above, those of our competitors," he told Reuters.

The company's long-term target is a margin of 13-15 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 1.00 billion Norwegian crowns ($171.33 million) from 682 million in the year-ago period, above analysts' mean forecast for 925 million.

Sales rose by 15.7 percent to 9.8 billion crowns, somewhat below expectations, while the order intake of 11.3 billion compared to an anticipated 11.0 billion.

The company targets revenue growth of 9-15 percent on average per year from 2011 to 2015.

Shares in Aker Solutions reversed an initial rise to trade broadly unchanged at 0911 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index was up 0.2 percent.

($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)