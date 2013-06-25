BRIEF-BP says co, Accsys Technologies created a consortium
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
OSLO, June 25 Aker Solutions has won a $15 million contract over three years from Murphy Oil Corporation for work off the Malaysian state of Sarawak, the Norwegian oil engineering firm said on Tuesday.
TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly net profit because of one-off items including provisions for a U.S. tax evasion investigation, as well as sharply higher expenses for credit losses.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Brussels expects to lure other financial players after convincing Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, to make the city its post-Brexit European hub.