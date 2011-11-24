WRAPUP 2-Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
OSLO Nov 24 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions said on Thursday it had been awarded a contract for a subsea production system for Statoil's Vilje South project in the North Sea.
Aker Solutions said the contract value was approximately 225 million Norwegian crowns ($38.44 million). ($1 = 5.8533 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.