OSLO, April 11 Norwegian oil services group Aker Solutions signed a two-year framework agreement with Egyptian oil firm Badr Petroleum Co. (Bapetco) for an undisclosed sum, the firm said on Wednesday.

"Aker Solutions will be the sole supplier for all of the oil company's surface wellhead equipment, installation and lifecycle services operations in the Western Desert of Egypt," it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)