U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
OSLO Dec 8 Aker Solutions ASA, Norway's flagship oil services firm, expects more of its planned margin increase to come towards the end of the 2011-2015 period, Chief Financial Officer Leif Borge said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday the firm said it would be tough to increase profit margins next year due to operational problems in Brazil that made the firm miss its earning targets this year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)