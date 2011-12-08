OSLO Dec 8 Aker Solutions ASA, Norway's flagship oil services firm, expects more of its planned margin increase to come towards the end of the 2011-2015 period, Chief Financial Officer Leif Borge said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday the firm said it would be tough to increase profit margins next year due to operational problems in Brazil that made the firm miss its earning targets this year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)