(Adds detail)
OSLO Nov 2 Norwegian oil services firm Aker
Solutions said on Friday it expected demand to hold up
in most of its markets after reporting third quarter earnings in
line with forecasts.
Aker Solutions is benefiting from an exploration boom due to
high oil prices, which have made it economical to explore in
so-called frontier areas, creating a shortage of equipment and
services.
The company has been tendering for major subsea contracts in
the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West Africa. It said its
order backlog, up 33 percent from a year ago at 59.7 billion
Norwegian crowns ($10.51 billion) at the end of the quarter, was
at its highest level ever.
"The backlog stretches over several years, thereby providing
greater visibility of future operations," said Oeyvind Eriksen,
the firm's executive chairman.
"We remain on track to reach our objective of doubling in
size from 2010 to 2015," he added.
But order intake, at 16.9 billion crowns in the quarter, was
below analysts' average forecast for 19.1 billion.
Third-quarter pretax profit was 734 million Norwegian
crowns, in line with analysts' mean forecast in a Reuters poll,
compared with a loss of 214 million in the year-ago period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items in the
year-ago period, rose 36 percent to 1.12 billion crowns, also in
line with expectations, while the EBITDA margin fell to 10.1
percent from 11.4 percent in the second quarter.
($1 = 5.6828 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Jane Merriman)