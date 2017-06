OSLO Nov 2 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions reported July-September earnings in line with forecasts on Friday as said most markets showed strong demand with high bidding activity.

Third-quarter pretax profit was 734 million Norwegian crowns ($129.16 million), in line with analysts' mean forecast in a Reuters poll, up from a loss of 214 million in the year-ago period.

"We remain on track to reach our objective of doubling in size from 2010 to 2015," it said in a report. ($1 = 5.6828 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)