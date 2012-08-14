OSLO Aug 14 Norwegian oil services firm Aker
Solutions reported second-quarter earnings above
expectations on Tuesday and said its outlook remains bullish.
Aker Solutions said second-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 113 percent
to 1.36 billion crowns ($229.60 million), exceeding expectation
for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters survey.
"Aker Solutions experiences strong demands for its services
in most regions of the world, and tendering activity is high,"
it said in a report.
($1 = 5.9233 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)