GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
July 23 Aker Solutions
* Signed a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries to supply a complete drilling equipment topside package to a new semi-submersible drilling rig the South Korean yard is building for Seadrill, the rig operator.
* The contract includes an option to supply one more drilling equipment package.
* Aker Solutions will handle all major aspects of the topside equipment delivery, from engineering support and procurement to installation and commissioning.
* Most of the equipment will be delivered in 2013 and the rig will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.