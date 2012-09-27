OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a five-year 2.3 billion crown ($400 million) contract to manage and construct the offshore assets of Shell's Brunei unit, it said on Thursday.

"As the management contractor Aker Solutions will be responsible for managing the construction and maintenance work for Brunei Shell Petroleum's offshore assets, and transferring competence to enable local businesses to gradually assume responsibility for the work," it said in a statement.

Work will start immediately and the first offshore campaign managed by Aker Solutions in Brunei is scheduled for 2013.

The contract has an optional two-year extension.