OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian oil services firm Aker
Solutions has won a five-year 2.3 billion crown ($400
million) contract to manage and construct the offshore assets of
Shell's Brunei unit, it said on Thursday.
"As the management contractor Aker Solutions will be
responsible for managing the construction and maintenance work
for Brunei Shell Petroleum's offshore assets, and transferring
competence to enable local businesses to gradually assume
responsibility for the work," it said in a statement.
Work will start immediately and the first offshore campaign
managed by Aker Solutions in Brunei is scheduled for 2013.
The contract has an optional two-year extension.