OSLO, April 17 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a $1.9 billion contract on well- and drilling services from Statoil, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The eight-year contract, which is to be executed on offshore Norway, means Aker Solutions will order and own a new build Category B well intervention rig, and the rig order is currently under negotiation with yards.

"Aker Solutions already has access to the necessary funding, but is also considering various options for asset financing of this investment," Aker Solutions said.

