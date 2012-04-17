OSLO, April 17 Norwegian oil services firm Aker
Solutions has won a $1.9 billion contract on well- and
drilling services from Statoil, the two companies said
on Tuesday.
The eight-year contract, which is to be executed on offshore
Norway, means Aker Solutions will order and own a new build
Category B well intervention rig, and the rig order is currently
under negotiation with yards.
"Aker Solutions already has access to the necessary funding,
but is also considering various options for asset financing of
this investment," Aker Solutions said.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)