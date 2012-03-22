ISTANBUL, March 22 Turkey's Akfen Holding said on Thursday that it started talks with Germany's Aquila Hydropower on the sale of its unit Akfenhes and its subsidiaries.

Hamburg-based Aquila's offer is being evaluated by the board of directors and talks started on signing a memorandum of understanding agreement, Akfen Holding said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer)