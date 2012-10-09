(Adds further details, quotes)
By Ayla Jean Yackley and Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkish group Akfen Holding
may bid for Istanbul's natural gas distribution
network Igdas, which is slated for privatisation this year,
along with a raft of other energy and transportation businesses
that could go up for sale, Chief Executive Suha Gucsav said on
Tuesday.
"We may bid for Igdas. Why not consider valuable assets?"
Gucsav told Reuters in an interview.
The Istanbul-based company, which netted $434 million in
March when it sold shares in airport operator TAV to
Aeroports de Paris has already declared its interest in
the government's Dec. 17 sale of Baskent, the capital Ankara's
gas distribution network with 1.35 million customers.
Akfen, one of the country's biggest construction firms with
sales in the first half of the year up 11 percent at 640 million
lira ($354 million), could also double capacity at a gas-fired
power plant that it wants to build near Mersin in southern
Turkey, Gucsav said.
The 570-megawatt plant is now expected to cost $500 million
with work due to begin in the middle of 2013, but funding still
has to be secured, he said.
"Regarding financing, foreign banks are not lending ... so I
think it will be with Turkish banks. We will find the lending,
but it will take time," Gucsav said.
One option is to sell equity in the plant to a supplier,
such as a turbine producer, to fund the project, he said.
Besides the gas grids and the power station, Akfen might
also be interested in bidding for Russian gas import contracts
the government plans to sell, Gucsav said, as well as the sale
of container ports and road privatisations.
OTHER ASSETS
Meanwhile a public share offer for fast-ferry company IDO,
in which Akfen owns a stake, will not be held before 2014 and
may be as late as 2016 because it first wants to expand the
number of lines and introduce a roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service
for commercial trucks traveling between Istanbul's Asian and
Europen shores, Gucsav said.
A consortium of Tepe Holding, Akfen Holding, Souter
investments and Sera OGG bought IDO for $861 million in 2011.
High valuations and tough funding conditions due to the euro
zone crisis have forced the postponement of several Turkish
privatisations in recent years.
Turkish projects seeking financing right now are valued at
between $25 billion and $30 billion, Gucsav estimated.
Without investment from abroad, many of these projects won't
get off the ground, but foreigners are reluctant to invest for
the time being, he said.
"Foreign financing is an absolute must and it will be easier
to secure foreign investment once problems with Iraq, Iran and
Syria are resolved. For now, these political risks are making
people wait and see," he said.
($1=1.8107 Turkish liras)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Greg Mahlich)