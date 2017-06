ISTANBUL, March 5 Turkey's Akfen Holding , an airports and construction group, plans to exit some of its subsidaries this year, and will evaluate options, it said on Monday.

Akfen's chief executive officer Suha Gucsav said the company would look at whether to bid in privatisations of highways, Izmir port, Galataport and Ankara gas grid in 2012.

