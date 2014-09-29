(Changes 'complet' into 'complete')

Sept 29 Akka Technologies SA :

* Says to sign contract with Bejing Automotive Industry Co through its German subsidiary MBtech

* Says contract with BAIC is signed for design and development of new complete vehicle BAIC C90 L