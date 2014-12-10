BRIEF-Trakopolis reports Q4 net loss of $3.82 mln
* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 10 Akka Technologies SA :
* Acquires Auronik
* Auronik will realise revenue of 12 million euros in 2014
* Auronik is a German technology consulting firm
* Acquisition will be accretive in 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Tesla Inc is recruiting engineers from Mexico to work on robotics and other automated equipment at its California factory, according to LinkedIn postings viewed by Reuters, part of a hiring push to ready the plant for mass production of the upcoming Model 3.