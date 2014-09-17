BRIEF-Beijing eGOVA to dissolve Beijing-based technology JV
* Says it will dissolve a 65-percent-owned technology JV, which was set up in 2015 with two individuals
Sept 17 Akka Technologies SA :
* H1 net income group share 11.5 million euros versus 14.7 million euros last year
* H1 revenue 438.4 million euros versus 435.7 million euros last year
* Confirms objective of FY revenue of 1.2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Says it will dissolve a 65-percent-owned technology JV, which was set up in 2015 with two individuals
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst