LONDON Nov 19 Nicolai Tangen, founder of investment firm AKO Capital, said he expects Svenska Handelsbanken to provide a big capital return in the form of a dividend and share buyback in 2015/16 as its branch profitability rises.

Tangen, whose firm manages $9 billion, was speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans)