BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
LONDON Nov 19 Nicolai Tangen, founder of investment firm AKO Capital, said he expects Svenska Handelsbanken to provide a big capital return in the form of a dividend and share buyback in 2015/16 as its branch profitability rises.
Tangen, whose firm manages $9 billion, was speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)