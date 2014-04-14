WASHINGTON, April 14 Generic drugmaker Akorn
Enterprises Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy
rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Inc on condition that it sell
three generic prescription eye medications and two generic
topical anesthetics, the Federal Trade Commission said on
Monday.
The deal, which is valued at $640 million, will allow Akorn
to expand its eye drug portfolio to oral liquids and ointments.
The divested assets will be sold to Watson Laboratories, the
FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)