WASHINGTON Aug 4 Pharmaceutical company Akorn
Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy specialty
prescription drug company VersaPharm Inc on condition it sell
its rights to a generic tuberculosis drug, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Monday.
Illinois-based Akorn said in May that it planned to buy
VersaPharm Inc for $440 million, citing the privately held
company's work in developing and marketing drugs to treat
hemophilia and tuberculosis, among other conditions.
To win antitrust approval, the companies agreed to divest
Akorn's right to make a generic version of the tuberculosis drug
rifampin. VersaPharm is one of three companies that make the
drug, the FTC said.
Watson Laboratories, a subsidiary of Actavis plc,
has agreed to buy Akorn's rights to rifampin, the FTC said.
Akorn closed at $34.33 per share, up about 1 percent, in
U.S. trading.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz. Editing by Andre Grenon)