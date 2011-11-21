ISTANBUL Nov 21 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding and Belgium-based insurance group Ageas, partners in Turkish insurance company Aksigorta , will each buy up to 5 percent of the firm's shares back from the Istanbul Stock Exchange within one year, Sabanci said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said Sabanci group unit Ak Yatirim, and Aegeis unit Ageas International N.V. had been mandated to make to purchases. Sabanci currently holds 30.99 percent of Aksigorta and Ageas also holds 30.99 percent.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)