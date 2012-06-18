June 18 AK Steel Holding Corp expects to swing to a net profit of 4 to 6 cents per share in the second quarter from a loss in the first quarter, but said volatility in the market and the recent drop in steel prices prevents it from issuing a full-year forecast.

Second-quarter total shipments should be about 1,350,000 tons, up slightly from the first quarter, and selling prices should be about the same as in the first quarter, the company said.