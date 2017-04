(Corrects reporting quarter in headline and first paragraph to first quarter from fourth quarter)

April 23 AK Steel Corp reported a smaller first-quarter loss, helped in part by lower raw material costs.

The steelmaker's net loss narrowed to $9.9 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.37 billion. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)