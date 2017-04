July 23 AK Steel Holding Corp reported a smaller second-quarter loss, but shipments fell due to an outage at its Middletown blast furnace in Ohio and lower deliveries to the carbon spot and electrical steel markets.

The steelmaker's net loss narrowed to $40.4 million, or 30 cents per share, from $724.2 million, or $6.55 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a non-cash income tax charge of $6.65 per share. Net sales fell 9 percent to $1.40 billion.