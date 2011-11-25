BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
HELSINKI Nov 25 Finnish Aktia Bank on Friday said the credit rating agency Moody's put the bank's ratings on review for downgrade.
The review is based on Moody's expectations on the bank's future outlook, and it is supposed to be finalised after the bank reported its full-year results in February.
Moody's rates Aktia's long-term debt as A1. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.