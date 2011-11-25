HELSINKI Nov 25 Finnish Aktia Bank on Friday said the credit rating agency Moody's put the bank's ratings on review for downgrade.

The review is based on Moody's expectations on the bank's future outlook, and it is supposed to be finalised after the bank reported its full-year results in February.

Moody's rates Aktia's long-term debt as A1. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)