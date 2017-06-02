OSLO, June 2 ** Norway's Fisheries Directorate
has given approval for an experimental fish farm design by Akva
Design AS, the regulator said in a statement
** Akva Design was only given approval for one out of 10
permissions it applied for
** One permission has a capacity of maximum 780 tonnes of
salmon
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate gave at the same time Marine
Harvest permission for four development licences for it's Egg
concept while ten licenses were rejected
** Development licences are part of an initiative by the
Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in
Norway's salmon production
** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must
show that their plans bring technological innovation while also
adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures