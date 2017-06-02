OSLO, June 2 ** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given approval for an experimental fish farm design by Akva Design AS, the regulator said in a statement ** Akva Design was only given approval for one out of 10 permissions it applied for ** One permission has a capacity of maximum 780 tonnes of salmon ** Norway's Fisheries Directorate gave at the same time Marine Harvest permission for four development licences for it's Egg concept while ten licenses were rejected ** Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production ** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures