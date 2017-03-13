OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has given conditional
support to an experimental fish farm design by Atlantis Subsea
Farming, the regulator said in a statement
** Atlantis Subsea Farming is a partnership between fish
farmer Sinkaberg-Hansen AS and equipment makers Egersund Net AS
and Akva Group ASA
** But Atlantis Subsea Farming was only given support for
building two out of the six licenses it applied for
** Each licence has a capacity of around 200,000 fish of 4-5
kilo, or around 1,000 tonnes
** The Fisheries Directorate separately said it had
rejected an application by Kobbevik and Furuholmen Fish Farming
** In late February Norway's Fisheries Directorate gave
conditional support to 2 fish farm concepts, while 3 were
rejected
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)