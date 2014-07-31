Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
July 31 Akzo Nobel Nv :
* Solazyme and AkzoNobel expand partnership in surface chemistry
* Agreement includes joint product development and principal terms of a multi-year supply agreement targeting annual supply of up to 10,000 mt of Algal oil for surfactant production
* The parties expect that the Algal oil under the joint development agreement would be able to replace both petroleum and palm oil-derived chemicals
* Product development is expected to commence immediately
* Parties anticipate entering into a definitive supply agreement as they near completion of product development Further company coverage:
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
April 27 U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as President Donald Trump's highly anticipated proposal to reform the tax code failed to impress investors.