AMSTERDAM, March 24 The chief executive of PPG Industries has left the Netherlands after meeting with Akzo Nobel "stakeholders" to lobby for a merger of the two companies, a spokesman said Friday.

CEO Michael McGarry remains ready to meet with Akzo Nobel's leadership "anytime and anywhere" to discuss PPG's rejected 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) proposal to buy Akzo, PPG spokesman Bryan Iams said.