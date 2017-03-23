AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott
Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on
Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the
views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by
refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.
"Akzo Nobel's shareholders advocate engagement by an
overwhelming margin," the investor said in a statement after
PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry, in Amsterdam to lobby for
the deal, said he wanted to meet Akzo's board.
Akzo's Chief Executive Ton Buechner told Reuters on
Wednesday that he would not meet McGarry during his visit to the
Netherlands, since PPG's offer did not merit engagement.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)