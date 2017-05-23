AMSTERDAM May 23 PPG Industries remains
interested in negotiating a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel
, even as the Dutch rival paint maker resists its 26.3
billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer, PPG's top executive
said on Tuesday.
PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry, who was in the
Netherlands for a shareholder lawsuit against Akzo a day
earlier, told journalists he had never before seen such
hostility between a company and its shareholders.
But he said he still wishes to pursue "a consensual,
privately negotiated deal" with Akzo.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer. Writing by Anthony
Deutsch. Editing by Louise Heavens)