* Akzo investors seek investigation into board's actions
* Shareholders also want vote to dismiss Akzo chairman
* Court ruling expected within a week
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, May 22 Akzo Nobel
shareholders angered by the Dutch paint maker's rejection of a
26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer from U.S. rival
PPG Industries go to court on Monday seeking a pivotal
victory in the continuing battle.
British hedge fund Elliott Advisors, with support from
several long-term institutional investors, will try to convince
judges at the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber to order an
investigation into possible mismanagement by Akzo's board and
force an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to vote on
dismissing Chairman Antony Burgmans.
A ruling is expected within a week, soon enough for PPG to
decide whether it wants to submit a formal bid to Dutch
regulators without the support of the company's board on June 1
or walk away for at least six months.
Both sides face difficulties, however. Dutch lawyers say it
will be tough for the shareholders to convince judges that
Akzo's corporate governance has been so poor as to warrant an
investigation.
Akzo, meanwhile, faces a potentially awkward public
questioning of its reasons for rejecting PPG's offer on May
8.
Shares in Akzo closed at 75.33 euros on Friday, well below
PPG's 96.75 euros per share offer made on April 20.
Akzo has argued that the takeover would be bad for
employees, that the companies' cultures don't mesh, that the
deal faces antitrust risks, that the merger would be bad for the
environment and that Akzo should remain Dutch in the country's
national interest.
Those arguments have met with scepticism in some quarters.
"PPG is an industrial company ... that has come with a
serious proposal and I think Akzo has the duty, both to its
shareholders and to its employees, to explain why it wants to go
it alone," said Paul Koster, of Dutch shareholders' association
VEB.
Akzo will also be questioned on its alternative to
embracing PPG -- a plan to sell a third of its operations to pay
shareholders a hefty dividend.
PPG, which will also answer questions at the hearing, must
decide whether Akzo is worth pursuing, given the unusual company
charter that provides the Dutch business with a powerful poison
pill defence.
Akzo's charter gives shareholders the right to dismiss
managers and also allows four members of the supervisory board,
including Burgmans, to form a "foundation" that has the right to
name new managers and other board members when the company faces
a hostile takeover.
"Shareholders can fire managers, but they can't name the new
ones. The Foundation can name new managers who are in favour of
the old situation, so you get a vicious circle," said Bas Steins
Bisschop, professor of corporate law at Maastricht University.
In other words, PPG could be buying a company it can't
control.
"The court will test whether that circle can be broken, and
to do that it's going to look closely at PPG's intentions and
the structure of its offer," Bisschop added.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
