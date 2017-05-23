AMSTERDAM May 23 The Dutch financial markets
regulator AFM confirmed on Tuesday that it has received a
request from U.S. paint maker PPG Industries to extend a
filing deadline by which the American company must submit a
formal offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel.
Earlier on Tuesday PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry said
that his company had asked the regulator to extend the deadline
to June 14 at the earliest, rather than June 1.
AFM spokesman Michiel Gosens said the case is "pretty
unique" and will be heard by the country's highest court for
managerial law, in The Hague.
