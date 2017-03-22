LONDON, March 22 Top-20 Akzo Nobel
shareholder Columbia Threadneedle said on Wednesday a takeover
by U.S. rival PPG Industries made sense and the Akzo
board should engage in talks over a deal.
The statement followed Akzo's rejection of a second, 22.4
billion euro ($24.19 billion) bid from PPG earlier on Wednesday,
which while an improvement on the initial 21 billion euro bid
was not good enough to warrant engaging.
However, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the 17th biggest
investor in Akzo by firm, joined with U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Advisors in calling for management led by Chief Executive Ton
Buechner to engage fully with PPG.
"We see strong logic in a combination of Akzo Nobel and PPG
and the potential benefits this offers all stakeholders. Akzo
needs to recognise this and engage," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)