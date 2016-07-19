(Adds shares, details, CEO quote)
AMSTERDAM, July 19 Dutch chemicals company
AkzoNobel beat analysts' second-quarter earnings
forecast on Tuesday, but warned the currency volatility and
deflationary pressures that overshadowed the results were set to
continue.
Shares in the maker of Dulux paints slipped 2.5 percent in
early trading, after CEO Ton Buechner warned in a telephone
briefing that a possible slowdown in Britain's house-building
industry following its decision to leave the European Union
might hit demand at the firm's decorative paints business.
AkzoNobel, heir to the bulk of former UK industrial giant
ICI, said after the "Brexit" vote it would continue investing in
Britain, but Buechner urged politicians to clarify the country's
future relationship with the EU as soon as possible.
"We have as businessmen a belief that clarity helps business
overall, whatever the clarity is," he said. Currency volatility
would continue to weigh, with the pound only one of several
currencies that were responding to geopolitical uncertainty.
The company made earnings before income and tax of 491
million euros ($544 million), ahead of the 463.4 million euros
forecast by analysts, off revenues of 3.9 billion euros, which
was also ahead of the 3.8 billion consensus forecast.
Shares in the company were down 2.55 percent at 57.99 euros
at 0723 GMT.
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
