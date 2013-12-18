AMSTERDAM Dec 18 Akzo Nobel NV :
* Says AkzoNobel to purchase annuities for US pension
obligations
* Annuity purchase is expected to reduce AkzoNobel's US pension
obligations by about $655 million
* Says to recognise premium payable to MetLife, maintain
pre-transaction funded status, have paid $170 million to pension
plan
* Says annuity purchase will cover around 9,400 US retirees and
beneficiaries who retired prior to October 2013
* Says payment administration for pension benefits is expected
to transfer to MetLife by the end of Q1 2014