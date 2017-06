AMSTERDAM Oct 11 The chief executive of Dutch paints company AkzoNobel has not yet returned from medical leave, and the firm's supervisory board will convene next week to discuss the latest medical advice, AkzoNobel said on Thursday.

CEO Tom Ton Büchner went on medical leave last month due to fatigue as a result of which the company indefinitely postponed a strategy update, causing a sharp fall in AkzoNobel's share price. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Thomas Escritt)