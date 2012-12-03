AMSTERDAM Dec 3 AkzoNobel said its
chief executive, Ton Buechner, who has been on medical leave
since early September, will return to work on December 7 after
making a full recovery, pushing shares in the world's largest
paints maker up over 1 percent.
The firm, which also makes performance coatings for cars,
aircraft and ships, said Buechner would update investors on his
long-awaited strategy on Feb. 20 in conjunction with the
fourth-quarter results.
The update had to be postponed from Oct. 22 after Buechner
went on medical leave because of exhaustion.