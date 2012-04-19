Shares of Mexico's Cemex up on higher share price target
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
AMSTERDAM, April 19 AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker, is seeing some slowdown in economic growth in key emerging markets such as China and in Southeast Asia, the chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Keith Nichols also said that weakness in Europe's mature markets has had an impact on volumes.
While AkzoNobel has passed on higher costs of raw materials to its customers, it still sees upwards pressure on prices of Titanium dioxide, a paint pigment, this year, he said.
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
GENEVA, June 9 India has complained to the World Trade Organization that the United States has failed to drop anti-subsidy duties on certain Indian steel products after losing an earlier ruling, a document published by the WTO said on Friday.