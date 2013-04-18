BRIEF-B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch paints and chemicals group AkzoNobel NV on Thursday reported first-quarter results in line with expectations and said it did not see any improvement in the operating environment.
AkzoNobel, which owns the Dulux paint brand, said quarterly net profit from continuing operations fell 13 percent to 96 million euros ($125 million), while revenue fell 7 percent to 3.465 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected net profit of 98 million euros on revenue of 3.629 billion euros.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to pursue the $5 billion sale to Bahrain of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and related equipment, which was held up last year by concerns about human rights, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized "deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders' money on the investment.