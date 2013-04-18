AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch paints and chemicals group AkzoNobel NV on Thursday reported first-quarter results in line with expectations and said it did not see any improvement in the operating environment.

AkzoNobel, which owns the Dulux paint brand, said quarterly net profit from continuing operations fell 13 percent to 96 million euros ($125 million), while revenue fell 7 percent to 3.465 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected net profit of 98 million euros on revenue of 3.629 billion euros.