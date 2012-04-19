Shares of Mexico's Cemex up on higher share price target
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
AMSTERDAM, April 19 AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 423 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.
It reported a first-quarter net profit of 70 million euros from continuing operations, and revenue of 3.972 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 385 million euros and a net profit of 67.3 million euros, on revenue of 3.883 billion euros.
AkzoNobel's U.S. peers have both issued bullish outlooks recently. Chemical-maker PPG Industries Inc forecast first-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on April 5, and said it would lay off 2,000 workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.
Top U.S. paints maker Sherwin-Williams Co on April 9 raised its earnings outlook for the first quarter, helped mainly by strong sales at its retail business segment.
