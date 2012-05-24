LONDON May 24 One of Dutch chemical group
AkzoNobel's employee pension funds has signed a 1.4
billion pounds ($2.20 billion) deal with reinsurer Swiss Re
to help it absorb the cost of members living longer
than expected.
The so-called longevity insurance contract covers 1.4
billion pounds of liabilities and about 17,000 British scheme
members, Swiss Re said on Thursday.
Such deals are tipped for strong growth as unexpected
increases in pensioners lifespans, fuelled by medical advances
and lifestyle changes, inflict potentially crippling extra costs
on insurers and pension funds.
Britain's pension risk transfer market reached a record 9
billion pounds last year, according to pension consultants Hyman
Robertson.
According to consultants Mercer, the AkzoNobel-Swiss Re
transaction is the sixth since the start of 2011, with around 8
billion pounds of liabilities covered.
"We expect this trend to continue with a number of other
transactions likely to close in the coming months," said Andrew
Ward, Mercer's head of longevity swap consulting at Mercer.
Swiss Re said it meet any liabilities from the AkzoNobel
deal itself, in contrast to recent transactions where the
insurer has passed on the risk exposure to other
counterparties.($1 = 0.6363 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Myles Neligan; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)