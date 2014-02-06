AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel publishes Q4 and full-year 2013 results * Says revenue for both Q4 and full year down 5 percent * Q4 revenue 3.482 billion euros (Reuters av forecast 3.512 billion euros) * Will continue to significantly restructure businesses in 2014 to reduce cost base further * Q4 EBITDA 208 million euros (Reuters av forecast 197 million euros) * Says on track to deliver on its 2015 targets of ROS at 9.0 percent and ROI at 14.0 percent * Says decorative paints full-year revenue was down 3 percent as a result of adverse currency effects and divestments * Says PIP announced in October 2011 exceeded anticipated cumulative amount of EUR500 million in EBITDA for period through 2013 * Says total restructuring costs for 2013 amounted to EUR348 million (2012: EUR292 million), of which EUR204 million in Q4 * Says anticipates 2014 restructuring charges of at least EUR250 million * Says will continue to significantly restructure businesses in 2014 to reduce cost base further