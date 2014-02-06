AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Akzo Nobel NV :
* Akzonobel publishes Q4 and full-year 2013 results
* Says revenue for both Q4 and full year down 5 percent
* Q4 revenue 3.482 billion euros (Reuters av forecast 3.512
billion euros)
* Will continue to significantly restructure businesses in 2014
to reduce cost base further
* Q4 EBITDA 208 million euros (Reuters av forecast 197 million
euros)
* Says on track to deliver on its 2015 targets of ROS at 9.0
percent and ROI at 14.0 percent
* Says decorative paints full-year revenue was down 3 percent
as a result of adverse currency effects and divestments
* Says PIP announced in October 2011 exceeded anticipated
cumulative amount of EUR500 million in EBITDA for period through
2013
* Says total restructuring costs for 2013 amounted to EUR348
million (2012: EUR292 million), of which EUR204 million in Q4
* Says anticipates 2014 restructuring charges of at least
EUR250 million
* Says will continue to significantly restructure businesses in
2014 to reduce cost base further