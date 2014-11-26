DUBAI Nov 26 Kuwait's Court of Appeal has reduced a fine against the chairman of Al Ahli Bank on alleged insider trading charges to 100,000 dinars ($343,500) from 1.5 million dinars, a bourse statement from the lender said on Wednesday.

In March, the Court of First Instance fined Ahmed Yousef Behbehani, a member of a powerful Kuwaiti business family, after a complaint by the Capital Markets Authority.

Behbehani said at the time he was not guilty of wrongdoing and would appeal the ruling.

Shares in Al Ahli, Kuwait's seventh-largest bank by assets, closed 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday ahead of the announcement. (1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Louise Heavens)