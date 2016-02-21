DUBAI Feb 21 Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahrain-based Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made a net attributable profit of $42 million in the three months ending Dec. 31, a rise of 15 percent on the same period of 2014, it said in a statement.

The bank's 2015 net attributable profit was $162.7 million, compared with 2014's profit of $151.7 million. This increase in earnings came despite the negative impact of a strong U.S. dollar in many of the markets in which it operates, the statement said.

The bank's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a stock dividend of 3 free shares for every 100 held for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015. This compares with the $0.03 per share cash dividend and 2 free shares per 100 held it paid out in the previous year.