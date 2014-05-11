DUBAI May 11 Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group reported near-flat first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The Islamic lender recorded a net attributable profit of $36.6 million in the three months to March 31, compared with $36.8 million in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Al Baraka has operations in fifteen countries including Turkey, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)